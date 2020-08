Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 14:35 Hits: 5

Three firefighters. One Lebanese family. The same restless wait. Rita Hitti has not slept a wink since the Beirut port blast, when her firefighting son, nephew and son-in-law went missing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/lebanon-beirut-explosion-firefighters-family-missing-13011598