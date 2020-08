Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 04:16 Hits: 9

US President Donald Trump on Monday suggested hosting the Group of Seven summit after the November presidential election, saying he would invite countries generally excluded from the global get-togethers.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-g-7-meeting-for-after-us-election-13009822