Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 06:18 Hits: 4

The head of a U.N. investigative body on Myanmar said Facebook has not released evidence of “serious international crimes”, despite vowing to work with investigators looking into abuses in the country including against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-investigator-says-facebook-has-not-shared--evidence--of-myanmar-crime-13010212