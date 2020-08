Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 10 August 2020 23:34 Hits: 7

Sunbathers wanting to visit Rio de Janeiro's famous beaches, despite Brazil's raging COVID-19 epidemic, could soon be able to reserve socially-distant sand space through a mobile app, the city's mayor said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rio-de-janeiro-seeks-to-roll-out-mobile-app-for-beachgoers-braving-pandemic-13009314