Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 22:10 Hits: 3

The world needs to forge a new growth strategy that emphasises the kind of technological innovation needed to address global threats, rather than those that merely increase profits and market share for a narrow few, says Daron Acemoglu.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/commentary-paying-the-price-of-progress-requires-a-new-growth-13000238