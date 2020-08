Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 17:17 Hits: 6

Britain appointed a commander on Sunday to lead its response to illegal small boat crossings across the Channel and said it was exploring tougher action after a spate of migrant arrivals.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-steps-up-plans-to-tackle-migrant-channel-crossings-with-new-commander-13006102