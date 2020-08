Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 07:52 Hits: 8

Belarus votes in an election on Sunday pitting President Alexander Lukashenko against a former teacher who emerged from obscurity to lead the biggest challenge in years against the man once dubbed "Europe's last dictator" by Washington.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/belarus-election-protests-against-strongman-president-13004428