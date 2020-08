Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 09:01 Hits: 8

Days of heavy rain could cause flooding or landslides across North Korea, officials warned, as the South said Thursday 16 people had died in the downpours lashing the peninsula.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/north-korea-flood-alert-heavy-rain-kills-16-in-south-korea-12995646