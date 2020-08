Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 01:56 Hits: 9

The Manhattan district attorney's office, which has been seeking President Donald Trump's tax records, subpoenaed his longtime lender Deutsche Bank last year.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-prosecutors-subpoenaed-deutsche-bank-in-trump-probe-12994320