Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 10:03 Hits: 2

The mega-blast that tore through Lebanon's capital with the force of an earthquake, killing more than 100 people and injuring over 4,000, resulted from the ignition of a huge depot of ammonium nitrate at Beirut's port, officials say, but many questions remain.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/beirut-lebanon-explosion-what-we-know-12992560