Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 05 August 2020 03:31 Hits: 1

Ammonium nitrate, which Lebanese authorities have said was the cause of the Beirut blast, is an odorless crystalline substance commonly used as a fertilizer that has been the cause of numerous industrial explosions over the decades.

