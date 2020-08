Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 22:11 Hits: 2

The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, on Monday said states with high coronavirus case counts should reconsider imposing lockdown restrictions, emphasizing the need to get cases to a low baseline before the fall flu season.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fauci-says-states-seeing-surge-in-covid-19-cases-should-reconsider-some-lockdown-measures-12987588