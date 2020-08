Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 03 August 2020 22:46 Hits: 2

Teachers and support staff at more than 35 school districts across the United States on Monday (Aug 3) staged protests over plans to resume in-class instruction while COVID-19 is surging in many parts of the country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/teachers-protest-reopening-us-schools-covid-19-coronavirus-12987464