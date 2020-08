Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 01:44 Hits: 3

Tropical Storm Isaias was expected to regain hurricane strength on Monday as it moved up the U.S. East Coast, threatening a deadly storm surge before making landfall in North Carolina or South Carolina by Monday night.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/isaias-strengthens-into-hurricane-just-before-making-landfall-in-12984080