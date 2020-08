Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 05:35 Hits: 4

Italy opened a new motorway bridge in the northern city of Genoa on Monday, hailing a new beginning two years after the previous structure collapsed, killing 43 people, in one of the country's worst civil disasters in decades.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-genoa-bridge-12988484