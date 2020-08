Articles

Tuesday, 04 August 2020

Australia's second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday (Aug 4) anyone who has contracted COVID-19 and caught outside their home in breach of isolation orders will face fines of nearly A$5,000 (US$3,559).

