Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 05:50 Hits: 3

As Japan marks 75 years since the devastating attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the last generation of nuclear bomb survivors are working to ensure their message lives on after them.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/75-years-japan-hiroshima-nagasaki-survivors-nuclear-abolition-12988254