Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 04:52 Hits: 1

Out in the Mediterranean, under a baking sun, fisherman Ezio Billeci comes across a boat of vulnerable migrants and calls for help, but for hours the only response he gets from Italian authorities is to "stand by".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italy-lampedusa-migrants-far-right-anger-12982292