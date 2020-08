Articles

The number of fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest jumped 28 per cent in July from a year ago, official data showed on Saturday, as some environmentalists warned a jump this week could signal a repeat of last year's surging destruction of the world's largest rainforest.

