Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 22:04 Hits: 2

Brazil recorded 45,392 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as well as 1,088 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, its health ministry said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-reports-45-392-new-coronavirus-cases--1-088-deaths-in-last-24-hours-12983616