Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 18:38 Hits: 1

In light of this, ICRC President Peter Maurer called on all states around the world to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), reminding everyone that it will become mandatory for all sides that ratify it after their number reaches 50

Read more https://tass.com/world/1184681