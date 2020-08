Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 15:47 Hits: 1

OTTAWA: Canada on Friday (Jul 31) launched a nation-wide contact tracing app to help inform Canadians when they may have been exposed to the coronavirus, part of a broader effort to contain the virus as businesses and public spaces reopen across the country. The government used code from ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-canada-contact-tracing-app-12981266