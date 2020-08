Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 21:58 Hits: 3

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that a recent uptick in infections was a "warning light" which means he has to hit the brakes on the easing of lockdown as he postponed the re-opening of close-contact services for at least two weeks.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-surge--warning-light-is-flashing--uk-pm-johnson-says-12980866