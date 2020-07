Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 17:44 Hits: 2

Thousands of migrants have died after suffering "extreme" abuse while crossing Africa, according to a UN report on Wednesday that estimated 72 people perish each month on the continent's routes.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/thousands-of-migrants-dying-on-trek-across-africa--un-12974426