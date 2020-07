Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 19:27 Hits: 2

The number of new coronavirus infections in France rose by 1,392 on Wednesday, the highest daily tally in a month and a figure likely to fuel fears of a second wave of the disease despite officials downplaying such a scenario.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-s-new-covid-19-cases-hit-one-month-peak-12974720