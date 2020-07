Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 11:46 Hits: 2

China blamed the United Kingdom on Thursday for deteriorating ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson slapped a 5G ban on Huawei, accusing London of poisoning the relationship by meddling in Hong Kong's affairs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-says-us-fuelling-new-cold-war-due-to-presidential-election-12977460