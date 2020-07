Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 14:15 Hits: 3

U.S. economic growth slowed a bit more than previously estimated in 2019 as the sugar high from the Trump administration's US$1.5 trillion in tax cuts faded over the final year of a record-long expansion that came to an abrupt end in February in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/covid-19-us-economy-q2-12977722