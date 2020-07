Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 07:32 Hits: 7

Spikes in novel coronavirus infections in Asia have dispelled any notion the region may be over the worst, with Australia and India reporting record daily infections on Thursday, Vietnam fretting over a new surge and North Korea urging vigilance.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/asia-covid-19-surges-warning-against-complacency-12976268