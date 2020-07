Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 13:20 Hits: 1

French police on Wednesday evacuated some 1,500 migrants from a camp north of Paris where crowded living conditions and a lack of water and sanitation exposed them to a high risk of coronavirus infection.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-paris-migrant-camp-clear-12973580