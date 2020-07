Articles

Australian biotechnology company Vaxine Pty Ltd expects to start Phase II trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the next few weeks after "positive" results from the first stage human study, chairman Nikolai Petrovsky said on Wednesday.

