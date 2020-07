Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:59 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: Louie Gohmert, a Republican congressman who steadfastly refused to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (Jul 29), Politico reported. The U.S. representative from Texas, where coronavirus cases have surged since the state reopened ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mask-shunning-republican-lawmaker-gohmert-tests-positive-for-12974306