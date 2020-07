Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 00:56 Hits: 2

The unprecedented social and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will see nearly seven million more children experience stunting as a result of malnutrition, the United Nations said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-pandemic-surge-in-child-wasting-cases-un-12968784