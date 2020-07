Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 00:46 Hits: 1

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's party raced ahead of rivals in the latest opinion poll, putting the charismatic 40-year-old leader on track for a comfortable victory in the elections in September.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-ardern-ratings-election-12965258