Category: Russia Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 07:05 Hits: 1

SINGAPORE: South Korean authorities have informed New Zealand that they suspect a traveller who tested positive for COVID-19 "was infected during the transit in Singapore airport", New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said on Monday (Jul 27). The traveller left New Zealand on Jul 21 and arrived in ...

