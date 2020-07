Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 03:48 Hits: 3

CHENGDU: Beijing announced the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu was closed on Monday (Jul 27) morning, after it ordered the facility be shut in retaliation for China being ousted from its consulate in Houston, Texas. Police in Chengdu restricted access to the area around the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-consulate-chengdu-china-closes-12965410