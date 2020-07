Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 13:00 Hits: 2

BEIJING: HSBC on Saturday (Jul 25) denied Chinese media reports that it had "framed" Huawei Technologies and played a role in the arrest of the chief financial officer (CFO) of the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker. In a statement posted on the bank's Chinese WeChat messaging service ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/hsbc-denies-chinese-media-reports-that-it-framed-huawei-12963160