Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 17:14 Hits: 2

Spanish soldiers have been sent to build a camp for migrant strawberry pickers after a U.N. official criticised authorities for allowing seasonal farm workers to live in "inhumane" conditions, the government said on Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-to-build-camp-for-migrant-strawberry-pickers-after-un-criticism-12963420