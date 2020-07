Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 22:39 Hits: 2

The United States recorded more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 for the fourth straight day on Friday but a top White House advisor on the pandemic said she saw signs that the worst could be past in hard-hit southern and western states.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-us-records-more-than-1000-deaths-fourth-day-12962606