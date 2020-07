Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 00:09 Hits: 9

Sao Paulo, the biggest city in South America, postponed its 2021 Carnival celebrations on the same day that Formula One scrapped its next planned race here, underlying the enduring effects policymakers expect the coronavirus pandemic to have on Brazil.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-s-sao-paulo-pushes-back-carnival-as-covid-19-cases-keep-12962364