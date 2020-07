Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 25 July 2020 00:10 Hits: 8

Buying that cheap hair trimmer and electric air pumps is all the proof I need to know I'm insanely addicted to online shopping, says the Financial Times' Robert Shrimsley.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/most-useless-purchase-e-commerce-online-shopping-return-policy-12960768