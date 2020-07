Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 18:40 Hits: 6

Dozens of journalists walked out of Hungary's top independent news site on Friday in protest at the removal of its editor-in-chief, with some warning the events marked the "destruction" of yet another pillar of press freedom.

