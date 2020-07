Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 00:11 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has interviewed visa holders in more than 25 US cities suspected of hiding their Chinese military memberships, the Justice Department said on Thursday (Jul 23). It is part of what experts called the biggest known crackdown on the theft of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-china-visa-fraud-fbi-interviewing-arrested-12958964