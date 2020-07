Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 01:35 Hits: 2

A study published Thursday on the use of hydroxychloroquine in Brazil to treat COVID-19 found the drug ineffective, the latest blow to President Jair Bolsonaro's push for its widespread use.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-study-finds-no-hydroxychloroquine-benefit-for-covid-19-12959346