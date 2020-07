Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 July 2020 02:37 Hits: 3

An Israeli company is developing a coronavirus breathalyser test that gives results in 30 seconds, billing it as a "front line" tool that can help restore a sense of normality during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israeli-firm-developing-30-second-coronavirus-breath-test-12959662