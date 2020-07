Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 18:57 Hits: 3

A neo-Nazi suspect accused of the worst anti-Semitic attack in post-war Germany on Wednesday told a court his assault on a synagogue was "not a mistake" as plaintiffs walked out when a video of the violence was played.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/synagogue-attack--not-a-mistake---insists-neo-nazi-at-german-trial-12954852