Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020

France has recorded 998 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours amid rising concerns about new flare-ups of the epidemic, according to the latest health ministry data released on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-new-confirmed-covid-19-cases-up-998-12954888