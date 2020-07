Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 22 July 2020 21:16 Hits: 5

The State Department's number two diplomat expressed strong support on Wednesday for foreign students in the United States, including Chinese students, less than two weeks after the Trump administration abandoned a plan that would have barred thousands from the country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/senior-us-diplomat-backs-foreign-students--including-chinese-12955004