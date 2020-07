Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 00:31 Hits: 3

The United States has revisited the grim milestone of recording more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, while infections and hospitalisations are rising in many states, forcing President Donald Trump to acknowledge the crisis could get worse.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-covid-19-infections-hospitalisations-rise-crisis-could-worsen-12954634