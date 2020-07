Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 00:44 Hits: 2

Brazil recorded a new daily record of coronavirus cases on Wednesday (Jul 22) with nearly 68,000 infections, a sign COVID-19 is still far from being brought under control in the hard-hit country.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazil-sets-daily-record-of-new-covid-19-cases-with-nearly-68-12955320