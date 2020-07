Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 01:27 Hits: 2

Scientists have discovered an active methane seep from Antarctica's sea bed that could shed light on the potent greenhouse gas trapped beneath frozen continent.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/-waterfall--of-microbes-in-antarctic-sea-floor-leads-to-discovery-of-methane-leak-12955250